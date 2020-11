Donegal ETB has appointed Danny McFadden as the new Principal of Errigal College in Letterkenny.

Mr McFadden is a former student of the school, and returned to teach business before being appointed Deputy Principal at Deele College, Raphoe, in 2013.

Mr McFadden will take up the principal's post at the end of the year, replacing Charlie Cannon who is retiring after 35 years in Errigal College, the last eight as Principal.