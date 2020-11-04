Over 700 more Donegal people on PUP payment this week

An additional 34,000 people have received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, with 723 new recipients in Donegal.

There's also been a rise in the number of people in the county claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit.

In total, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was issued to just under 329,991 people across the country this week, with 11,673 people receiving it in Donegal.

That's a rise of 6.6% on last weeks figure, but still almost 50% down on the 22,700 people who were claiming the payment in early May.

73 people have closed their account, in order to return to work.

Most claims have been made by people who were working in the accommodation and food service sector.

Meanwhile, 2,315 people in Donegal have now been certified as eligable for Enhanced Illness Benefits, a rise of 5% on last week's figure.