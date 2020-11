A new festival has been announced for Gaoth Dobhair, with the first even set to take place in late October next year.

Organisers say the Fomhair Festival will feature a series of large and small music and comedy shows, spoken word and storytelling, as well as other different activities.

Spokesperson Sean Barr says planning is beginning now, in the hope that the way will be clear for such an event to take place in 12 months time: