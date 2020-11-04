‘Ministers should progress western rail network’ – Anderson

The Infrastructure Minister in the North is being urged to work with the Irish Government to develop the railway network along the Western corridor.

The Minister had recently announced her intention to progress a feasibility study for high speed rail between Derry, Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick as committed to in a 'New Decade, New Approach' agreement.

But MLA Martina Anderson says the vision needs to go further, and is calling on both Minister Nicola Mallon and Minister Eamon Ryan to progress the Western Arc rail route: