Mickey Harte’s future will not be decided by the Tyrone county board for another three weeks.

Four management positions are due to become vacant, and all will be filled en bloc.

The Senior, U20 and Minor football posts, along with the Senior Hurling position, were all renewed for three year terms in late 2017, and all expire at the end of this season.

Therefore, the burning question around the GAA’s longest serving inter-county manager will continue to feed the raging speculation for some time.

Harte has completed 18 seasons in the Red Hand hotseat, and since last Sunday’s Ulster Championship defeat to Donegal, he has remained tight-lipped over his plans for the future.

In the immediate aftermath of the two points loss at Ballybofey, he said he has not considered the matter, and has provided no further comment in the meantime.

Tyrone GAA chiefs will wait until all county teams have completed their 2020 fixtures schedules before they address the issue of the senior management.

With the hurlers still involved in the Nicky Rackard Cup and the Minor Championship currently suspended due to Covid-19, no moves to make any appointments are expected in the short term.

GAA president John Horan has expressed the hope that the under-age competitions will be completed once it is safe to do so, and that could prompt a further delay in the appointment of managers for 2021.

The Tyrone minor footballers, managed by treble All-Ireland winner Collie Holmes, are due to face Donegal in a quarter-final tie at Ballybofey. The tie, due to have been played on October 24, was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

When the four positions become vacant, nominations will be invited by the county committee, which will follow the normal procedure for making appointments.

However, the process may change this year, as the county management committee has been delegated to run the affairs of the county during the public health crisis.