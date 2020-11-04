Michael Langan named GAA.ie Player of the Week

Donegal's Michael Langan has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

Langan earned 5, 723 votes on the Official GAA Instagram page with Cavan's Raymond Galligan second, and Mayo's Cillian O'Connor third.

In a tight Ulster SFC tussle against Tyrone, Michael Langan's 1-2 contribution was crucial.

Declan Bonner's Donegal did enough to defeat their rivals with Langan a key figure throughout.

An absorbing Ulster SFC encounter was ultimately decided by Raymond Galligan's remarkable last gasp pointed free.

The Cavan custodian has developed into one of the most capable goalkeepers in Gaelic Football.

Leitrim started Sunday's Connacht SFC opener brightly at Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, but Cillian O'Connor responded for Mayo.

The Ballintubber attacker finished the contest with 1-9, including a delightful goal for James Horan's team.

GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

1: Michael Langan (Donegal) - 5, 723 votes

2: Raymond Galligan (Cavan) - 5, 419 votes

3: Cillian O'Connor (Mayo) - 4, 759 votes