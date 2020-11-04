LUH not being ‘short-changed’, says Health Minister

The Health Minister has given reassurances that Letterkenny University Hospital is not being 'short-changed' when it comes to budget allocations.

Minister Stephen Donnelly was responding to concerns raised by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn in the Dail last night, who said that the hospital is experiencing 'funding discrimination'.

Letterkenny University Hospital had the sixth highest number of inpatients in Irish hospitals last year but only received the 13th highest budget allocation.

However, Minister Donnelly says when comparing budgets for hospitals, many different elements are weighed up before making a decision.

Listen to the exchange below:

The Minister also confirmed further investment plans for Letterkenny University Hospital in 2021 which include the commissioning of a new maternity theatre, a second CT scanner, the expansion of the colposcopy service with additional clinic rooms, and the replacement of the haematology oncology day ward aseptic unit.

While the HSE has also advised that a new acute stroke unit will be open before the end of the year.