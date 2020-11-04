Dale Gorman strike sends Glens to final

In the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday night, Letterkenny's Dale Gorman scored the winner for Glentoran.
The Glens beat Cliftonville 1-0 with Gorman striking on 89 minutes to send his side to the final where they will meet Larne.
Keith Cowan was also back in the starting eleven for Glentoran in last night's win.
What a way to win it! @Glentoran's Dale Gorman with a composed finish in the final minute of the game to seal a place in the final at @cliftonvillefc's expense! ⚽️ @CoAntrimFA | #CAS #CoAntrimShield pic.twitter.com/a4F6VcjUaO
— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) November 3, 2020