315 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this morning - an increase on nine on yesterday morning's total.

There are 14 confirmed cases currently being treated on site at Letterkenny University Hospital, 1 in ICU.

It comes as Donegal's estimated 14-day incidence rate has fallen again to 305.9 per 100,000.

Last night, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to continue to force the downward trend of case numbers over the past week