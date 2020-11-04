444 new Covid 19 cases, 16 of them in Donegal

444 new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in the Republic this evening, with eight more deaths.

It brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 63,483, with 1,930 Covid related deaths.

16 of the new cases were in Donegal, which now has a 14 day incidence rate of 283.8 cases per 100,000 people, a fall on recent figures which were in the 300s.

Nationally. the rate is now 212.7.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Tuesday 3rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,483* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

208 are men / 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,483 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 03 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)