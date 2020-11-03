Vandals destroy classroom at St. Eunans College

An investigation is continuing into a burglary at St. Eunans College in Letterkenny.

The incident happened on Saturday night between 10.45pm – 11.15pm.

Entry was gained to the school by forcing open a set of double doors.

Significant damage was caused in one of the rooms including the smashing of a window from inside the building, the smashing of a Covid screen and a computer.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen with Gardai stating that vandalism would appear to be the motovie for the attack.

Anyone who may have observed any people in and around the school groups or hanging around that area on Halloween night is being urged to contact Gardai.

Gardai are also keen for any motorists who were travelling in the area around that time and who have dash cam footage to get in touch.