Time might be right for change of manager – Colm Cavanagh

Former Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has suggested that the time might be right for a change of manager and for Mickey Harte to step aside.

Speaking on RTE's Game On programme last night, Cavanagh said it was "frustrating" to watch his former team-mates lose out to Donegal on Sunday afternoon.

And he said now might be a good time for a change of manager - insisting that a fresh approach might be a positive move for what he insists is a talented squad of players.

Cavanagh played in the league before lockdown, but announced his inter-county retirement in September.

On the same programme, Cavan's Séanie Johnston said Donegal have a 'real chance' of winning the All-Ireland this year after beating Tyrone on Sunday.

The victory leaves Donegal two wins away from a third provincial crown on the spin, but Johnston thinks a winter All-Ireland championships will suit Declan Bonner's side and insisted they'll be a real force this year