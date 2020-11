An investigation is underway following a burglary at a Letterkenny shop in the early hours of this morning.

A sum of cash was taken from the till at a delicatessen on the Pearse road area of the town between 2am and 2.30am.

The front door of the premises was forced open and the till was broken into with a money box taken from inside the till.

Garda Claire Rafferty says that they believe that there were also attempts to gain entry to an adjoining building: