Irish Water under fire for ‘quick fix jobs’ in Letterkenny

Irish Water has come under fire for what's been described as 'quick fix jobs' after carrying out works in the Letterkenny area.

It follows concern over what's been described as a 'dangerous hole' on the footpath on the Oldtown side of the bridge in the town with claims that a woman fell there in recent days.

While residents in the Church Lane area have also expressed frustration over tar mac being used to finished a job instead of patio bricks which had been there previously.

Local Cllr Gerry McMonagle says while the initial work of Irish Water is important the reinstatement of roads and footpaths is equally important: