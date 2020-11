A Donegal Deputy believes that the Tanaiste will survive the GP contract controversy but has acknowledged that Fine Gaels reputation has been tarnished.

Leo Varadkar will address the Dáil later about the leaking of a confidential doctors agreement.

He's come under intense criticism for sharing the IMO deal with a friend in a rival GP union.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Deputy Joe McHugh says he expects Leo Varadkar will give sufficient clarity to put the entire issue to bed: