Donegal Club’s receive Sport Ireland Grant’s

Seventy-three sports clubs in Donegal have been allocated a total of €94,065 under the Covid-19 small grants scheme.

The grants for local clubs allocated by Sport Ireland are between €350 and €1500.

The Donegal allocation is part of an €85 million funding package for the sport sector which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March.

Chief Executive of Sport Ireland, John Treacy, said: “The initial schemes announced in June were designed to support organisations with Covid-19 related losses in 2020. However, having engaged with our funded bodies, we understand that the current Level 5 restrictions present additional challenges. As such, we are ring-fencing finances to address any immediate needs that may arise in the sector in the coming weeks.”

“Sport has shown itself to be incredibly resilient throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, having made a critical contribution to Irish life with more people being active than ever before. Through exemptions put in place by Government, we have been able to follow high performance and professional athletes and teams, which has provided a welcome lift to the nation. We look forward to working with the sector in the challenging weeks and months ahead, and will continue to provide ongoing support,” he added.

The funding package was announced by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers.

The full list of Donegal clubs to receive funding is as follows: