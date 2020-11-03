322 new cases of Covid 19 reported, 15 in Donegal

322 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic this evening, with five deaths.

That brings the total number of cases to 63,048, with 1.922 Covid related deaths.

15 of the new cases were reported in Donegal, which now has an incidence rate of 305.9 per 100,000 people, compared to a national rate of 228.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 2nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this.

