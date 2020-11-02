Work on Muckish Railway Line Greenway to begin shortly

Work on the Muckish Railway Line Greenway is to begin shortly.

The development, costing in the region of €200k, will start at the foot of Muckish Mountain, Creeslough and head in the Falcarragh direction for a distance of 2km and it will also include car parking facilities.

The works are due to commence mid-November and are set to be completed in the new year.

In time, the overall aim is to link Letterkenny to Burtonport via the original Railway Line.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty says it's hoped that this will be yet another attraction to the North West: