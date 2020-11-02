‘Things just didn’t go our way on the night’ – Hegarty

Champions Shamrock Rovers made it 13 wins from their 15 league games as they won 2-0 away to Finn Harps last night in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

This was another game where the conditions were pretty awful for both sets of players.

And Harps - who went into this game on the back of two straight league wins - played well in parts but goals from Joey O'Brien just after the half hour mark and substitute Max Murphy on 63 means they stay in the bottom two

Harps assistant manager Paul Hegarty felt there was little between the teams: