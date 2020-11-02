Social housing in Falcarragh almost complete

A social housing development scheme in Falcarragh is almost complete.

Half of the houses in the scheme are ready with the other half expected to be complete in the next few weeks.

Councillor Micheal Colm MacGiolla Easbuig says while the news in encouraging, there is still a housing crisis in the county with people feeling discouraged by the long waiting lists for social housing.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig has stressed the need for the Government to allocate Donegal County Council adequate money, to tackle the backlog: