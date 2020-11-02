PSNI publish Covid 19 statistics

The PSNI currently has 652 officers and staff off work because of Covid-19.

570 officers and staff are also self-isolating.

Since March, the force says it has used Covid-19 enforcement measures almost 3,400 times, 551 time in Derry City and Strabane and 168 in Fermanagh and Omagh.

These include prohibition and penalty notices to businesses and individuals for gatherings and fines for failure to isolate.

From March to date your Police Service has issued: 1115 CRNs Community Resolution Notices 1775 COV1 Penalty Notices (issued to over 18s only) 449 COV2 82 Commercial / 362 Private Prohibition Notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling 47 COV3 Failure to Isolate (£1,000 fine)