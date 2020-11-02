PSNI publish Covid 19 statistics

The PSNI currently has 652 officers and staff off work because of Covid-19.

570 officers and staff are also self-isolating.

Since March, the force says it has used Covid-19 enforcement measures almost 3,400 times, 551 time in Derry City and Strabane and 168 in Fermanagh and Omagh.

These include prohibition and penalty notices to businesses and individuals for gatherings and fines for failure to isolate.

 

From March to date your Police Service has issued:

 
1115 CRNs

Community Resolution Notices

 1775 COV1

Penalty Notices

(issued to over 18s only)
449 COV2

82 Commercial / 362 Private

Prohibition Notices issued to licensed premises or for restriction of gatherings in a private dwelling

 47 COV3

Failure to Isolate (£1,000 fine)

ENFORCEMENT - From March to midnight last night (01/11/20) your Police Service has issued:
  COV 1 COV2 COM COV 2 PRIV COV2 TOTAL COV 3 CRN TOTALS
BELFAST CITY 886 22 192 218 9 333 1446
LISBURN & CASTLEREAGH CITY 24 1 1 2 7 20 53
ARDS & NORTH DOWN 37 6 13 19 9 29 94
NEWRY, MOURNE & DOWN 135 8 12 20 6 97 258
ARMAGH CITY, BANBRIDGE & CRAIGAVON 100 3 36 39 4 112 255
MID ULSTER 35 4 13 17 2 70 124
FERMANGH & OMAGH 74 12 15 27 3 64 168
DERRY CITY & STRABANE 342 7 43 51 3 155 551
CAUSEWAY COAST & GLENS 18 7 8 15 1 55 89
MID & EAST ANTRIM 65 2 10 12 2 76 155
ANTRIM & NEWTOWNABBEY 59 10 19 29 1 104 193
TOTALS 1775 82 362 449 47 1115 3386

