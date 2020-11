Postmasters are calling on the Government to give a funding boost of 17 million euro to post offices.

The Irish Postmasters' Union says if they don't get the money within months many will close in 2021.

It says the Post Office Network is critical for local business and vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The issue has led to big concern locally over potential further closures in Donegal.

Irish Postmasters' Union General Secretary, Ned O'Hara says the funding is vital: