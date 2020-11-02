Over 100 businesses ready for Buy Donegal Weekend

Buy Donegal Weekend gets underway later this week, a new campaign to showcase businesses in Donegal.

It provides an opportunity for businesses across the county to highlight their range of products and services and encourage people to buy them.

The initiative, developed by Donegal County Council, will take place from November 6th – 8th.

Buy Donegal Weekend provides a platform for Donegal businesses to highlight their business or service.

The initiative will offer consumers an opportunity to buy their special Donegal gift in time for Christmas giving their loved ones something extra special from Donegal.

It is supported with an online marketing campaign including a dedicated www.buydonegal.ie website, where consumers can find out more about the products and services on offer from Donegal.

People can support the campaign and Donegal businesses over the weekend by simply buying a Donegal product or service and sharing an image of this on social media using the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend

For Donegal businesses who have not yet signed up to the campaign, Donegal County Council are adisive they register their details on buydonegal.ie