Good weekend for Donegal duo Barrett and Toland

Amber Barrett's great start to the German season continued yesterday - she scored her fourth goal in four games as FC Cologne defeated derby rivals Bayer Leverkusen by 1 goal to nil.

And Tyler Toland started for the first time for her new club Glasgow City as they recorded a convincing 8-1 victory over Forfar Farmington in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

The St. Johnston woman will be hoping to feature again on Wednesday night as Glasgow host reigning Irish champions Peamount in a Champions League qualifier.