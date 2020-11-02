Donegal groups & schools to share €300,000 in Clar funding

A number of Donegal community groups and schools are to share almost €300,000 in Clar funding.
The money will go towards improvements to road safety, parking, lighting and footpaths.
Among the highlights in the county include 5o thousand euro to enhance an existing viewing point and outdoor cinema screen at Glengad in Malin while Termon National School is to get 45 thousand euro for a pedestrian crossing, parking and other works.
Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the funding has come at an ideal time:
Measure1: Support for Schools/Community Safety Measures
Measure 2: Community Recreation Areas (new for 2020)
|
|
|
2
|Glengad Community Association
|To enhance an existing viewing point and outdoor cinema screen
|
€50,000.00
|
1
|Termon National School
|Pedestrian crossing, additional parking and drop off points and footpaths
|
€45,000.00
|
2
|Ray Community Group
|Enhancement of the existing woodland amenity
|
€35,930.00
|
1
|Rockfield National School
|Road safety measures, alterations to existing footpaths and set down area
|
€45,000.00
|
2
|Churchill Community Development Group CLG
|Installation of an all weather muti-use space for outdoor events
|
€44,532.40
|
1
|Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola
|Additional car parking facilities, lining and footpath improvements
|
€45,000.00
|
1
|Coimin National School
|Footpath and related works
|
€27,900.00