Donegal groups & schools to share €300,000 in Clar funding

A number of Donegal community groups and schools are to share almost €300,000 in Clar funding.

The money will go towards improvements to road safety, parking, lighting and footpaths.

Among the highlights in the county include 5o thousand euro to enhance an existing viewing point and outdoor cinema screen at Glengad in Malin while Termon National School is to get 45 thousand euro for a pedestrian crossing, parking and other works.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the funding has come at an ideal time:

Measure1: Support for Schools/Community Safety Measures

Measure 2: Community Recreation Areas (new for 2020)