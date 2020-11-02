Derry security alert ends as suspicious object is declared a hoax

A security alert in Derry has ended.

Police say a suspicious device discovered in the Buncrana Road area this morning has been examined by technical experts and declared an elaborate hoax.

Residents who left their homes have now been allowed to return.

Inspector Vince Redmond said "I understand the disruption this incident caused for local residents who had to leave their homes as our officers worked to make the area safe. I want to thank the local community for their understanding and patience. Those involved showed a complete disregard to public safety and the education and welfare of those pupils impacted.

He added “I would appeal to anyone with information about this incident to call us on 101, and quote reference number 330 02/11/20.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org