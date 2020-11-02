Covid-19 incidence rate continues to fall

The national 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate has continued to fall for the sixth day in a row - and decreased 18 percent in the past week.

It now stands at 253, as 552 new cases of the virus were reported last night - as well as two additional deaths - 30 of the new cases were recorded in Donegal.

Donegal's 14 day incidence is currently 321 per 100,000.

It comes as the HSE has confirmed it's drawing up plans for vaccine clinics, with several leading candidates set to finish up their phase three trials by the end of this year.

But public health expert Professor Anthony Staines says it will take some time to have one ready for the public.