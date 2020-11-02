767 new Covid 19 cases, 21 in Donegal

767 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed this evening, 21 of them in Donegal. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 62,750 cases.

Two further deaths have been reported in the Republic this evening, bringing the total number of Covid related deaths to 1,917.

The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal is now 309.7 cases per 100,000 people. The national figure is 248.

Another eight people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 493 new cases.

There are 379 people in hospital with the virus, and 52 in intensive care. Two hospitals, Altnegelvin Hospital in Derry and Belfast City Hospital are reporting ICU at full capacity.

In the republic, 317 Covid-19 patients are now being treated in hospital, 44 of them in intensive care.

Latest figures for Letterkenny University Hospital show 13 confirmed cases and five suspected cases. One person is being treated in ICU.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

Of the cases notified today;

355 are men / 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 19 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,750 confirmed cases reflects this.

