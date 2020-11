Tyrone bowed out of the Ulster and All Ireland Senior Football Championship for 2020 after they were defeated 1-13 to 1-11 by Donegal in MacCumhaill Park.

Darragh Canavan's goal seven minutes into the second half had Mickey Harte's side 1-07 to 1-05 but Donegal outscored Tyrone in the remainder of the game eight points to four to claim victory

As there is no backdoor system in place for this year's Championship, Tyrone are now eliminated.

Mickey Harte spoke with the media, after the game...