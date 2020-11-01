John Kelly on being named Donegal Senior Male Athlete of the year

Last week it was announced that Finn Valley AC's John Kelly and Letterkenny AC's Ann Marie McGlynn were named Donegal Senior male and female athletes of the year.

Kelly, who now resides in Sweden, picked up Male Senior Athlete of the year award for some exception performances, most notably when breaking the Ulster and Donegal record when throwing a 18.62 metre shot put.

The Finn Valley AC man then broke the Donegal record for discuss when he threw 43.50 metres.

John Kelly joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to talk about his season...