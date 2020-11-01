Hand Sanitiser manufacturer says “questionable” products brought into the market

The largest manufacturer of hand sanitiser in Ireland says a number of "questionable" products were brought into the market during the pandemic.

It follows the removal of more than 50 sanitising products from schools due to potential safety concerns.

The Department of Education ordered their withdrawal and replacement before schools reopen tomorrow after mid-term break.

Meanwhile, ViraPro was recalled before schools broke up as it was found to cause skin problems and eye and respiratory irritation.

CEO of Airmedica, Aiden Corcoran, says there's been an influx in hand sanitiser from around the world here, due to demand: