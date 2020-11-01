Gardai seize vehicle after speeding driver tests positive for cocaine

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit observed a vehicle being driven at a high speed overnight.

The vehicle was stopped and it transpired that the driver was disqualified from driving.

The driver tested positive for cocaine, and was arrested.

Gardai say the vehicle was seized and a Court appearance will follow.

Overnight, Gardaí in Inishowen also seized a quantity of fireworks.

In a separate incident, Gardaí in Letterkenny were conducting an Operation Fanacht checkpoint when they encountered a car that had not been taxed or tested for almost 3 years.

Gardai say the vehicle was also seized last night.