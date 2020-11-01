Finn Harps defeated by Champions Shamrock Rovers

Finn Harps suffered their first defeat in seven games on Sunday night when they lost out 2-0 to newly crowned League of Ireland Champions, Shamrock Rovers.

Joey O'Brien opened the scoring for Rovers on 32 minutes after a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Max Murphy doubled Stephen Bradley's sides lead on 69 minutes when he fired in from the edge of the box.

The defeat means Harps remain second bottom just two points behind Shelbourne with both sides having one game left to play, as for Shamrock, they are still on to complete the season unbeaten.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report from Finn Park...