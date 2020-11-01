Donegal defeat Tyrone to advance to Ulster SFC Semi-Final

Donegal are through to the Ulster Senior Football Semi-Final after they defeated Tyrone 1-13 to 1-11 at MacCumhaill Park.

Ciaran Thompson was star man for Donegal, notching seven points as Declan Bonner's side hunt for their third Ulster title in as many years.

Tyrone, are now done for the year as for the first time since 2001, there is no back door system involved in the Championship.

Donegal will now face Derry or Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report from MacCumhaill Park...