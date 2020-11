Derry have bowed out of the Ulster and All Ireland Senior Football Championship after they were defeated 0-17 to 0-15 by Armagh at Celtic Park.

Rian O'Neill was top scorer for Kieran McGeeney's side, notching over four points.

Rory Gallagher's side will play no further part in this year's All Ireland series, as for Armagh they will now face Donegal in the Ulster Semi-Final.