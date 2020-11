Donegal are into the Ulster Senior Football Semi Final, after they defeated Tyrone 1-13 to 1-11 at MacCumhaill Park.

Declan Bonner's side trailed early in the game before Michael Langan netted to help settle them into the game.

Oisin Gallen and Ciaran Thompson pointed with five minutes to go to give Donegal a two point victory.

After the game, Tom Comack got the thoughts of the Donegal boss...

Ciaran Thompson also spoke to the media, after the game...