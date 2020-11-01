552 new Covid-19 cases nationally, 30 in Donegal



552 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 here, and two more patients have died.

173 of the cases were in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick and 30 in Donegal, with cases recorded in all other counties.

Cavan still has the highest fortnightly case load, but it's now dropped below 600 per hundred thousand -- having peaked at more than a thousand last month.

There were fewer than five new cases recorded there today.

The national average has continued to fall -- and is now 253 per hundred thousand people.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is 321.0 per 100k.

While there are 16 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital and 2 in ICU.