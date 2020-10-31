Almost 6,000 without power in Donegal as Storm Aiden hits

Up to 10,000 homes and businesses are without power this afternoon as Storm Aiden hits the country.

The north west is worst affected, with almost 6,000 without power in Donegal, according to the ESB.

The utility says it expects crews to repair the faults over the course of the afternoon.

Five atlantic coastal counties remain under a status orange wind warning until 4pm, with severe and damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour forecast.

A status yellow wind alert's in place for the rest of the country over the same period, along with a warning of some coastal flooding.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority says drivers need to be extra careful: