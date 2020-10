Donegal are just two wins away from lifting the Nicky Rackard Cup after they defeated Armagh 3-13 to 1-09 on Saturday afternoon.

At halftime the sides went in level at six points a piece in a game played in terrible weather conditions.

A strong second half performance saw Mickey McCann's side run out 10 point victors in O'Donnell Park.

Donegal boss Mickey McCann, gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after the game...