Conor McKenna believes Tyrone’s first half display against Mayo will need to be replicated for the full 70 minutes if they are to beat Donegal.

The first round of the championship pits the two giants of Ulster football against each other with one of them guaranteed to be out of this year’s competition after the game.

Speaking at AIB’s launch of the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, the former AFL player believes Tyrone will have to take the game to Donegal in order to get the win...