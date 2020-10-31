Dublin defeat Donegal in opening All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship game

Donegal suffered a 2-13 to 2-10 defeat to Dublin in their first All Ireland Senior Ladies Championship game of the year.

Goals from Nicola Gordon and Geraldine McLaughlin looked to have Donegal back in the tie after a low scoring first half for Maxi Curran's side but a freak goal from Sinead Ahearne proved to be the difference as the defending All Ireland Champions ran out three point winners.

The result now means, Donegal, even with a game left are relying on Waterford to beat Dublin if they hold any chance of qualifying as only the team that finishes top of the group progress.

Kevin Egan reports for Highland Radio Sport...