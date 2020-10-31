Donegal and Tyrone name teams for Ulster SFC Quarter Final

Donegal and Tyrone have named their teams for Sunday afternoons Ulster Senior Football Quarter Final.

The teams will line out as per the Ulster GAA programme with Donegal naming Patrick McBrearty in the full forward line.

The Kilcar man had been a doubt for the game through injury, having not played in Donegal's last two National League games.

In all Declan Bonner has made nine changes from the team that lined out against Kerry in Tralee last weekend whilst Tyrone make one change from the side that defeated Mayo.

The teams line out as follows:

Donegal- Shaun Patton, Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan, Peadar Mogan, Hugh McFadden, Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan, Paddy McBrearty, Michael Murphy (C) and Jamie Brennan.

Tyrone- Niall Morgan, Liam rafferty, Ronan McNamee, Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann, Michael O'Neill, Michael McKernan, Brian Kennedy, Matthew Donnelly (C), Kieran McGeary, Conor McKenna, Conor Meyler, Darren McCurry, Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan.

Throw in at MacCumhaill Park is 1:30 and you can join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne for full live match commentary and the big match build up on air and online at highlandradio.com.