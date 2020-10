Donegal are through to the Nicky Rackard semi final after they defeated Armagh 3-13 to 1-09 in O'Donnell Park.

Goals from Kevin Kealy, Ronan McDermott and Conor O'Grady helped seal the win for Mickey McCann's side.

Donegal are now just one win away from a Nicky Rackard final and look forward to a semi final in two weeks time.

Tom Comack reports from O'Donnell Park...