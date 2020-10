Derry have named their team to face Armagh in their Ulster Senior Football Quarter Final.

Rory Gallagher has made one change from the side that defeated Offaly last weekend with Niall Loughlin replacing Paul Cassidy in the full forward line.

Derry are looking to record their first Ulster Championship win since Brian McIver's tenure.

The winners of Sunday's Celtic Park clash will play Donegal or Tyrone in the semi-final on November 14.