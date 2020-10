There were defeats on Saturday afternoon for Tyrone and Derry hurlers.

Tyrone suffered a 1-24 to 0-09 defeat to Mayo in the Nicky Rackard Cup quarter final played at Healy Park in Omagh.

Whilst in the Christy Ring Cup, Down defeated Derry 1-13 to 0-13 in Ballycran.

Derry will now play either Wicklow, Sligo or Offaly, their opponent will be decided after a draw.