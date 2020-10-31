All things League of Ireland with Aidan Fitzmaurice

With back to back wins for Finn Harps this week, they are now within two points of Shelbourne, St Pats and Derry City with two games left to play.

Ollie Horgan's side take on newly crowned champions, Shamrock Rovers on Sunday evening knowing a win would move them out of the play off relegation zone.

Derry City also have two games left to play but had their game against Shamrock Rovers called off during the week with a Covid outbreak in the club.

Aidan Fitzmaurice of The Herald joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to talk things League of Ireland...