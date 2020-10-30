Withdrawn school sanitizer could eventually be used – Minister

The Education Minister says hand sanitiser and other products withdrawn from schools could eventually be used - if suppliers get their paperwork in order.

52 of 172 products previously listed as approved for use in schools are now being sent back to suppliers.

It's because a review launched in the wake of the recall of ViraPro sanitiser last week found they didn't have the right safety certification.

Minister Norma Foley says the Department of Agriculture doesn't have any evidence the products ordered for schools are not safe.