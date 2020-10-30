South Inishowen now has highest Covid incidence rate in Donegal

South Inishowen is now the local electoral area with the highest Covid-19 14-day incidence rate in Donegal.

While most areas in the county have recorded a fall this week, the incidence rate in both Letterkenny and South Inishowen has increased.

The latest figures cover the 14 days up to last Monday.

South Inishowen now has an incidence rate of 603.6 per 100,000 - the highest in the county.

But Letterkenny recorded the biggest jump countywide, going from 275.3 per 100,000 last week to 443.1 cases, according to the latest data.

All other areas have recorded falls this week with Lifford Stranorlar seeing a big drop - its incidence rate now stands at 305.1 per 100,000 compared with 509.9 last week.

North Inishowen decreased to 247.6 per 100,000 from 336 while Donegal's incidence rate is currently at 264.2 cases per 100,000 compared with 320.9 in the previous data.

Meanwhile Glenties has recorded an incidence rate of 112.9 per 100,000, a fall from 154.7 while Milford has also fallen to 94.4 cases per 100,000, compared with 116.2 last week.