A Status Orange weather wind warning has been issued for Donegal as Storm Aiden is set to make landfall tomorrow.

The alert will be in place from 8am until 4pm tomorrow Saturday with gusts of up to 80km/h expected.

A separate alert for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Waterford, Cork and Kerry will come into effect from 5am until 10am tomorrow with gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour expected.