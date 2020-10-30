Harps could face Derry or Sligo in cup semi-final

Finn Harps could face great rivals Derry City or Sligo Rovers in the semi-finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

But first they will have to overcome a Shamrock Rovers side in the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, it's a huge incentive.

Meanwhile, the draw for the other semi-final will see the winners of the Athlone-Shelbourne game hosting the winners of the Bohemians-Dundalk match.

Athlone Town are the only Division One side in the last eight.

The draw also throws up the prospect of a possible Shamrock Rovers - Bohemians final.

The semi-finals will take place over the weekend of November 19-21.